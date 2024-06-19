The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) CMO Jane Prior Sells 2,935 Shares

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CMO Jane Prior sold 2,935 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $88,226.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 131,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jane Prior also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vita Coco alerts:

On Tuesday, June 18th, Jane Prior sold 364 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $10,920.00.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of COCO stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $33.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter worth $210,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vita Coco by 1,155.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COCO

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.