MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Director Jeff Gary Sells 879 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Gary sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $75,462.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,489.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MoneyLion Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $106.82.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ML. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

