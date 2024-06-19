PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,865 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $115.67 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.99.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

