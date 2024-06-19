Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arko by 23.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Arko by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arko in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Arko in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Stock Up 2.3 %

ARKO opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $718.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. Arko has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $8.55.

Arko Announces Dividend

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Research analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

