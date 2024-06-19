Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 1,407 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $276.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $303.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.65.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

