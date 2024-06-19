Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 89,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 21.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 11.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 26,206 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 44.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 29,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMO. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.58. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.4377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

