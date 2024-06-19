PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,772 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,744,000 after acquiring an additional 214,258 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

