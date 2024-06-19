PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 130.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,061 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

