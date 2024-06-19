32,362 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,362 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,249,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,461,835,000 after buying an additional 105,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,410,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,308,000 after acquiring an additional 66,634 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,715,000 after purchasing an additional 194,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,481,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,343,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $255.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $276.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.22.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VMC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

