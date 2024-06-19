16,866 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total value of $568,796.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,936.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,638 shares of company stock worth $2,463,552. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $263.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $309.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

