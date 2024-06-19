ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,152 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,152 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after buying an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $255,316,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,593,000 after buying an additional 98,286 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,379,000 after buying an additional 209,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after buying an additional 1,979,319 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,312 shares of company stock worth $35,645,941. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $99.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average of $80.93.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

