ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 51.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 34.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $546,000.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $142.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 142.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.50 and a 200-day moving average of $141.00. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

