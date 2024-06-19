9,266 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

H&R Block Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

