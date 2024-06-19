SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 7,856 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $128.91 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

