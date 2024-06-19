Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Position Boosted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,915,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 394,158 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.62% of Brixmor Property Group worth $254,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 89,445 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,510,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

