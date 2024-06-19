Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 5 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,575,057,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,570,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $805,529,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,015 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $3,427.82 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,768.64 and a 1 year high of $3,463.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,121.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2,732.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,668.00 to $3,888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,201.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

