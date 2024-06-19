Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average is $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $188.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

