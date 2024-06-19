MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,455,000 after acquiring an additional 101,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,076 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,250,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,011.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $255,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,427 shares of company stock valued at $54,860,618 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $107.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.94. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.78 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

