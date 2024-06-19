Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Position Trimmed by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kim LLC acquired a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KCGI opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

