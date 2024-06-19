Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $2.96 Million in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 187,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Veris Residential by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,176,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,528 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Veris Residential by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,555,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 978,350 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Veris Residential by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 248,427 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Veris Residential by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 764,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 409,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $8,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Trading Down 6.5 %

VRE stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.25. Veris Residential, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veris Residential

Veris Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.