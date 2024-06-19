Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $2.96 Million in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 187,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Veris Residential by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,176,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,528 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Veris Residential by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,555,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 978,350 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Veris Residential by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 248,427 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Veris Residential by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 764,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 409,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $8,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.
Veris Residential Trading Down 6.5 %
VRE stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.25. Veris Residential, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $18.98.
Veris Residential Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veris Residential
Veris Residential Profile
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Veris Residential
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.