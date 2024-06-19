Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,322,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $59,418,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 279.6% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 426,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after buying an additional 314,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $34,645,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,118,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,409,000 after acquiring an additional 210,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MTB opened at $146.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.18.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,914.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

