Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 596,206 Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,206 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 95.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 315,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 212,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $13,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,283,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $13,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,283,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,591,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,127,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Down 8.6 %

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Profile

NASDAQ SCRM opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $12.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

