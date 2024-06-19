Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,792 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 378.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUOL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,320,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,239,000 after purchasing an additional 129,290 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,128,000 after buying an additional 280,051 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after buying an additional 358,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,042,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $211.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.38 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $251.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total value of $371,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,483,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total transaction of $371,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,483,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $478,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,638.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,198 shares of company stock worth $14,719,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.70.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

