Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of Infinera worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

