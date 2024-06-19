Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $1.93 Million in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ ADP opened at $244.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.27. The stock has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Automatic Data Processing
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Automatic Data Processing
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.