Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,140,242,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 115.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,914,000 after purchasing an additional 964,488 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 10.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,077,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,350,000 after buying an additional 388,148 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

View Our Latest Report on REG

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.