Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,500 shares of company stock valued at $102,952,345. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $389.51 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $394.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.94, a P/E/G ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.36 and its 200 day moving average is $306.46.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

