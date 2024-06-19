Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

