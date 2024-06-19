Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $284,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 147,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,852,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 138.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

