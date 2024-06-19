Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,280 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,675 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 54,025 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 17,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,912 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BTU shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Peabody Energy stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

About Peabody Energy

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.