Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after buying an additional 334,731 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 67,348 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTLO opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $726.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTLO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

