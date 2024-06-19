Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after buying an additional 487,927 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after acquiring an additional 372,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 57,923 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,262,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $149.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $158.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

