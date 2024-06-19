Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 106 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCB. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 385.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $811,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,298,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $105.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.59 and its 200 day moving average is $125.15.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

