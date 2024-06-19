Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $80,788.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,099 shares in the company, valued at $494,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

Shares of NRDS opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.