Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $48,562,000. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,759,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,350,000 after acquiring an additional 266,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after acquiring an additional 232,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,874,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,481,000 after acquiring an additional 186,651 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PECO opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

