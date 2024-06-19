Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $11.07 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199,693 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of KBR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

KBR Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.52. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -31.25%.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.