Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Bloom Energy worth $13,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 750,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 187,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.82.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,509.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,385 shares of company stock valued at $943,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

