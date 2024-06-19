Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,853 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $13,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Integer by 22.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Integer

In related news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at $908,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at $592,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Integer stock opened at $115.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.05. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

