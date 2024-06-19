Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 336,423 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 625.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,423 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Unity Software worth $15,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Unity Software by 3.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Unity Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE:U opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on U. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $815,913.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,598,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,528,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,097 shares of company stock worth $4,885,376 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

