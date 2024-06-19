Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the May 15th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 71,326 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Blue Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Global Blue Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GB opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. Global Blue Group has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $861.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.

Global Blue Group ( NYSE:GB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. The business had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Blue Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

