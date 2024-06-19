Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $16.34 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3,010.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 204,481 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $16,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,018,000 after acquiring an additional 176,734 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,002,000 after acquiring an additional 157,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

IR opened at $94.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average is $86.63. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

