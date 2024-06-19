Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Up 8.5% in May

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,380,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 12,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %
BSX opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.45. The company has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on BSX
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $8,038,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $3,746,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Scientific
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.