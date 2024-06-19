Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Trading Up 4.9%

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.61. Approximately 155,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,232,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,923.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,635 shares of company stock worth $773,447 over the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,996,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,107,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,127,000 after purchasing an additional 262,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,636,000 after purchasing an additional 786,297 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,186,000 after purchasing an additional 532,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

