Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Up 4.9%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 174,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,610,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUTL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 9.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.