Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 3.1%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) shares traded up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. 1,357,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,364,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.