AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Up 2.8%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 3,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 124,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

AlTi Global Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 29.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy F. Keaney acquired 16,417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $75,518.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,321 shares in the company, valued at $447,676.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 14,134 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $71,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,644.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 268,790 shares of company stock worth $1,290,301 and have sold 29,725 shares worth $150,063. Company insiders own 22.14% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 213.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 1,085,308 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

