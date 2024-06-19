Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Trading 2.6% Higher

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.54 and last traded at $53.33. 70,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 560,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Sunoco Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.876 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 77.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunoco

In related news, EVP Austin Harkness purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sunoco news, EVP Brian A. Hand bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 153,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,915.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin Harkness bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,500 shares of company stock worth $479,570 over the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

