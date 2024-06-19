Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Price Down 4.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 1,713,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,938,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Specifically, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,825.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,910.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,538 shares of company stock worth $15,662,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Coupang Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 135.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Coupang by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

