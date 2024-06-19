Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.46. 233,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,613,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HRTX shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after buying an additional 14,963,503 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,109,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 469,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,798,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Stories

