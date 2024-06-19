Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Down 3.7%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 156,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,628,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLNE

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.13.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $103.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.63 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $33,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.